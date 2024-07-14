We started the Comirnaty series just after Easter to explore what data regulators had in front of them when they decided to grant Comirnaty provisional registration in the middle of the Covid panic in December 2020.

We have summarised our findings and reflections several times, going slow and adopting a neutral stance. Occasionally, our summaries were one post with summary slides, and sometimes, it took three posts to wrap the “sofar” up.

The latest summing up could be this:

Serious harms - depends on who you ask;

Transmission not tested; move along, please;

Carcinogenicity and genotoxicity not tested; keep moving, please;

Pregnant and lactating women were excluded from the registration trial;

Effects in pregnancy and lactation later tested but not published;

Pharmacokinetics—let's not go there, as regulators are not interested in what the mmRNA does or goes once inside you;

As for the m in mmMRA, it stands for modified;

As for ‘is Cominarty a drug or a vaccine’, please don’t pose difficult questions to the regulator;

Effectiveness is unclear, but the pandemic did a bunk in the normal saline placebo arm.

Package inserts are inconsistent across regulators.

Post-authorisation surveillance, well, it’s there, but underreporting could be 98%, 99% flip a coin.

Throughout, we professed our confusion and ignorance of certain fundamentals, such as the mode of action and long-term effects of the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) vectors and their mmRNA content.

Well, we are not the only ones to be confused.

Australian Senator Gerard Rennick made the world aware that his regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), has no clue either. They don’t understand the implications of the LNPs going everywhere inside rats (and presumably humans), like the two old geezers.

Watch the session here:

However, unlike the two old geezers, the TGA licensed the vaccine provisionally and permanently.

It gets worse, folks. According to former CDC Director Robert Redfield, the doubts and puzzlements the two old geezers expressed were mirrored inside his organisation. The difference here is that the CDC could have easily quizzed the manufacturers. We leave you to read the list that, according to Redfield, were known unknowns and should never have happened:

Robert Redfield “ the past Director of the American Centre for Disease Control (CDC) testified under oath.

Speaking about Covid mRNA injections he stated:

*By Spring 2021 (April/May) it was known that the mRNA was PERSISTING LONGER than was intended

*He acknowledges that the Lipid Nano Particles encasing the mRNA were DESIGNED TO PERMEATE BARRIERS

*He acknowledges that the vaccine contents were known to move around the body and BIOACCUMULATE IN ALL ORGANS INCLUDING ADRENALS AND OVARIES

*He acknowledges that this was known from the start because this data was supplied as pre licensure data (Japanese Biodistribution study)

*He acknowledges that the LNPs and mRNA CROSS THE BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER

*He states that when the mRNA moves into organs and expresses spike protein it "HAS A VERY STRONG PRO INFLAMMATORY EFFECT, WHICH IS PROBLEMATIC"

*He states "there was not appropriate transparency from the beginning about potential side effects of these vaccines"

*He states "there was an inappropriate decision by some to try to UNDER REPORT ANY SIDE EFFECTS, as this would make the public LESS LIKELY TO GET VACCINATED"

*He states "One of the GREATEST MISTAKES WAS MANDATING THESE VACCINES. They should never have been mandated. It should always have been personal choice".

*He states: "THEY DO NOT PREVENT INFECTION"

*He states "THEY DO HAVE SIDE EFFECTS"

There can be NO HONEST AND TRANSPARENT NZ COVID INQUIRY without addressing each and every one of these points.

Spoken under oath in July 2024 by the former Director of the USA Centre for Disease Control” [the capital letters are straight from the X transcript which we have hyperlinked].

We wish you all a wonderful weekend.

Two shell-shocked and confused old geezers wrote this post.

Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who is the best-looking of them all? ‘Tis yourself, Robert, without a doubt. Thank you, mirror, Roger, and out.