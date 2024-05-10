Exploring regulatory data sets of the Comirnaty vaccine - 9c
The role of two lipid nanoparticles (LNP) carrying the modified messenger RNA of Comirnaty.
Here, we are taking another look at what is known about the LNPs.
We described these in the 5th post of the series.
We reminded readers that the EMA remarked that experience with these in humans was very “limited.” Most regulators remained sitting on the fence as to the significance of the LNPs, now compounds when used in humans.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Trust the Evidence to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.