In the previous post, we pointed out the package inserts did not include transmission as part of the indications. However, this didn't stop the experts from misleading the public.

Share Trust the Evidence

Dr Anthony Fauci, the then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was the pandemic’s leading voice in America. In December 2020, Fauci told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, “We're not sure, at this point, that the vaccine protects you against getting infected.”

By February 21 2021, Fauci dangled the notion of whether vaccination can prevent transmission as “the looming question,”...“There have been some studies that are pointing in a very favourable direction,” he said, adding that these studies will have to be corroborated by additional research.

In May, he doubled down. Fauci said vaccinated people become ‘dead ends’ for the coronavirus. This may turn out to be a very unfortunate choice of words.

“So even though there are breakthrough infections with vaccinated people, almost always the people are asymptomatic, and the level of virus is so low it makes it extremely unlikely — not impossible but very, very low likelihood — that they’re going to transmit it.”

He added, “When you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health and that of the family but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community,” Fauci said. “In other words, you become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around, the virus is not going to go anywhere. And that’s when you get a point that you have a markedly diminished rate of infection in the community.”

On June 21, it was all simple: “It’s as simple as black and white. You’re vaccinated, you’re safe. You’re unvaccinated, you’re at risk. Simple as that,” said Fauci. If you didn't understand it, you were obviously - simple.

By August, his position had flipped to vaccinated people could still transmit the coronavirus to others.

“The level of virus in the nasal pharynx of a person who’s vaccinated and infected is the same level as the level of virus in the nasal pharynx of an unvaccinated person, so you can make a reasonable assumption that they can be equivalent in how they transmit,”

He was still playing the viral load game: “There’s one thing that works in favor of the vaccinated person: That level, though it starts off the same as an uninfected person, it decreases much more quickly.”

By 2023, Fauci's position had shifted again: "the duration of vaccine-elicited immunity is measured only in months.”

The Wall Street Journal headlined that Fauci's problem was that ‘He presented his judgment as beyond reproach, while consistently flip-flopping and silencing dissent.’ Consequently, ‘Public Distrust of Health Officials Is Anthony Fauci’s Legacy,’ they said. His arrogance let him down: “If you are trying to get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you’re attacking science.”

Fauci presumed he was the science. In doing so, he must have thought he was the arbiter of truth, the font of all pandemic truth. Doubters were the non-believers at the altar of vaccine truths.

Perhaps all this wouldn't have mattered if he hadn’t championed the vaccine mandate so fervently. On October 21 2021, he said Covid-19 vaccine mandates work. “So, although you’d like people to do it on their own accord, sometimes mandates actually can help in that regard – as sensitive an issue as that is, it is really getting people more vaccinated,” He even backed the vaccine mandate for U.S. school children: "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,"

Finally, he had to admit that the vaccine mandates he pushed fueled vaccine hesitancy and were a bad idea.

Here at TTE, we have a simple solution to bad, misleading advice: read the package insert’s indications for use. As we pointed out in the previous post, they don’t lie.



This post was not written by impersonators and is not commercial in confidence. It is not carcinogenic and will not self-disrupt or autodelete. We are not on the payroll of any pharmaceutical company, and given the content of our posts, we have been notified that HMG will award us the order of the boot. Yesterday, we were further notified that our awards will be upgraded to the Order of the Golden Boot, second class. That means we are not dead ends because we read the package insert.

Flip flops to us are a type of footwear.













