After the bewildering Biden press conference

we bring you a secret recording of the handover of Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from Matt Hancock (then MP) to his colleague Sajid Javid (then MP). The mike was hidden in mirror 21 in Hancock’s office (the one by the far desk, no, no, not the one under the desk, the one over the desk).

“Hey Matt, I’ve come to take over from you, can you give me a steer on what is going on please?”

“Who knows?” replied Hancock. “But the plague is still here, and the modelling predicts we will all die. However, all may not be lost—as we have masked the great unwashed to please Nicola.

It’s great to tell people when to wipe their bottoms and when to go around with nappies on their faces.

I see, but can we afford these masks? Do we need PFI to pay for them?

“You know, that’s a brilliant idea,” said Matt. All that time as CHINO (Chancellor in name only) hasn’t been wasted. More importantly, the left-hand side of the masks could be ours and the right-hand side the capital adventurists. You must tell Sanjit Sanook about your idea. Oh, and don’t forget Tone. His institute really likes them. He knows a thing or two about weapons of mass distraction, ahem, sorry, destruction.

“But Matt, when should people wear them?” asked Javid.

“Well, according to Jenny Harries, it's currently not clear. But if we use the rule of six, how about every day except Sunday? Wear them on public transport but not in pubs, especially not while watching the European Cup at Wembley—I think Piers will be OK with that.” “But if you are stuck and you want a flip or flop just dangle a knighthood or dame hood in front the right key opinion leader you want and you will get the right answer, don’t worry if they change their story after a week, the important thing is Carpe Diem in politics.

“The good news is that if you order a drink at the bar, mask up, but when you sit down, make sure you have a straw so you can take the thing off unless you want it to filter your beer.”

“I don’t drink,” said Javid.

“Make sure you order a meal then - a scotch egg should do it,” said Matt.

“In Italy they were colour coding regions by risk.” said Javid. “Changing every day, from lock down, to lockdown harder and lockdown even harder, yes?”

“Yes, but it’s not just masks - we can also close the borders between England, Wales and Scotland.” Matt urged. “That’ll get me back on TV - do you think Piers will like it?” he asked.

“Talking of which, they had the wonderful idea to chop the doors in half to allow air circulation; you should push that as well.” Said Matt. Nicola loves the idea, and if Nicola loves it, I think Piers will too.”

“Which half? Top or bottom?”

“Ask the modellers, they always get these things right.” replied Matt.

“What about working from home then?”

“Great idea. You should encourage as many folk as possible to go to their workplace but not by public transport. Bikes (one way lanes of course), roller skates - let's buy some rickshaws.”

Also, don’t forget these coronathingies start - or is it stop - circulating after ten at night, like the Luftwaffe in 1940. If the great unwashed must use public transport, they can use that on alternate days in this leap year, and you can knock out a pass to show the police how many times they used it in a week.”

Mimicking a cricket batsman, Matt could hardly contain himself. “This is genius. Instead of an oyster card, call it a COVID card—there must be an App for that.”

“What about distancing,” asked Javid.

“Yes,” said Matt. “Stay away from me - I can't afford to be seen with you.”

“No social distancing,” groaned David

“Oh, that’s ‘easy! Get a surveyor to check that the great unwashed obey the 12 km rule; if they don’t, it’s Belmarsh for them. By the way, the rule does not apply to Piers, Gina, me, or those on the vino in Number 10. Make sure the Met knows. Also, make sure your WATTSUPs are deleted daily and don’t forget to delete the reminders - Indeed, Boris reckons you should throw your phone in the Thames.”

“You know, I think you are really wonderful Matt, but why are you soaking wet?”

“Oh that! I was looking into a well and fell in. Before I go, one last issue: if you are going to snog directors at the DHSC, do not do it under cameras, for God sake.”

Hey, before you go, I just received this complaint written by two old geezers on behalf of all rhinoviruses, saying we are discriminating in favour of a single coronathingy to the detriment of the whole RNA category. What are rhinothinggies? Shaving cream? Biden’s memory drops? Anti-sneeze vials?

“Oh, not them again - they are outliers. I’ll get the 88 Brigade to do them. In fact make it the 176 Brigade and that Lady Hallett. Also, ask Neil O’Brian - he’s good at character assassination. Sorry, it's time to go - apparently, I’m a celebrity. It's time to get me out of here. Bye-bye.”

So we do not forget, this is a sanitised version with none of the detailed nonsense spurted forth by our masters and mistresses.

Biden may be incapable of high office, but how about the Hancocks of this world?