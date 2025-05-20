Foot and mouth disease (FMD)
Government agency makes sweeping statements based on what? They don’t know.
Following a reader’s query on 23 April, we raised some questions about the UK government's announcement to extend the ban on personal meat imports to protect farmers from foot and mouth.
The announcement contained draconian restrictions on cattle and personal food imports justified as follows: “Whilst FMD poses no risk to humans and there are no cases in the UK, it is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals such as wild boar, deer, llamas and alpacas, and the outbreak on the continent presents a significant risk to farm businesses and livestock”.
As promised, we wrote to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to ask what evidence they were basing their statements on. We were bounced to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), who answered on 28 April as follows:
To sum up: “IT DOES NOT AFFECT HUMANS, CAN YOU NOT READ??? WE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THIS IS BASED ON BUT IT DOES NOT AFFECT HUMANS, DO YOU HEAR? IT DOES NOT AFFECT HUMANS……..”
The main point now is not whether it affects humans or not: It is the crafting of policy based on what is nothing more than hearsay.
Should we now go and examine the evidence that WOAH cites?
It does not look to me as any of our readers are freaking out, just keep your mountain lions and gorillas at home.
Readings the comments one gets the a distinct whiff of protectionism from the authorities. They cannot seem to keep away from telling people what to do (in our own interests of course).
FMD does affect humans - perhaps not via infection - although my mum and others suffered from it during wWII - but farmers and their business.
I'll just note in the margins that I'll never forget the dreadful outbreak in 2001, where silence reigned across the UK hills because there were no lambs, never mind sheep, and where ominous, stinking mega-pyres were visible for all in farm counties. Oh yeah - a certain modeller named Ferguson created this apocalyptic scenario, leading to the PM at that time (I don't want to recall his name) to institute this mass culling.
Indeed, no humans died of this disease, but humans were affected across the country.