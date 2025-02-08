All of you who read yesterday’s post will know that the MHRA gave us the wrong answer, perhaps because they treat requests under FOIA with contempt.

Share

They mixed up Novartis's AFLUNOV with Sequirus's INCELLIPAN. The UKHSA recently bought INCELLIPAN on our behalf for our protection, while the Novartis AFLUNOV was authorised 15 years ago.

So Tom wrote back:

They may have so many avian influenza vaccines on their shelves that it is easy to get confused.

This post was written by two old geezers who are slightly confused but would be grateful if you signed into WhatDoTheyKnow to follow the correspondence.