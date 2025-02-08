For all who followed the UKHSA/MHRA avian influenza story
Asking again, hoping to get an answer
All of you who read yesterday’s post will know that the MHRA gave us the wrong answer, perhaps because they treat requests under FOIA with contempt.
They mixed up Novartis's AFLUNOV with Sequirus's INCELLIPAN. The UKHSA recently bought INCELLIPAN on our behalf for our protection, while the Novartis AFLUNOV was authorised 15 years ago.
So Tom wrote back:
They may have so many avian influenza vaccines on their shelves that it is easy to get confused.
This post was written by two old geezers who are slightly confused but would be grateful if you signed into WhatDoTheyKnow to follow the correspondence.
Contempt combined with institutional obfuscation: that's how government departments generally treat FOIAs of taxpayers, regardless of their expert knowledge. So no real surprise there. Moreover, these mini-overlords regard themselves as font of intelligence, assuming that an inquiring tax payer would never notice discrepancies and obfuscation because they must be ignorant by definition since they don't work in Whitehall.
Btw - we're now in February, just three weeks away from the start of 'meteorological' Spring on March 1st. So shouldn't the NHS be in deep crisis with all the flu and bird flu and pneumonia cases swamping NHS hospitals? Or must we assume that their vaccination efforts last autumn was so super efficient that nobody has succumbed to said illnesses?
OTOH - purely anecdotical, you understand - I hear from my unofficial network that everybody has been suffering for weeks with mild but annoying and annoyingly persistent colds and coughs, one after the other, which they can't seem to shake off. Strange, innit ...