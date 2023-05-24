At the centre of democracy is Free Speech. But everywhere you look, it is under attack. There has been a surge in concerns about the creeping censorship that fills the airwaves and the increasing suppression on various media platforms.

Our work has been targeted by those who aim to silence and limit our right to free speech. Therefore, we consider it vital to understand the tactics of censorship to exercise your right to freedom of expression and contribute to the fight for free speech.

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The Instant Emotional Outburst

This usually is an abusive attack that uses swear words (“you stupid asshole”) or seeks to defame you somehow: you’re a murderer, you have blood on your hands. It typically is an instantaneous reaction that seeks to shut down the debate immediately. Everyone should know you’re such a bad person, and therefore equally, your opinions are …..

We find this strategy impossible to engage with and should be ignored.

The Labelling Technique

This will pigeonhole you as an Anti……