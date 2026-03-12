This letter by Tom is published exactly as written, with the date stamp of 4 January 2026. That matters: It predates any official responses and stands as a clear record of the questions being asked before hindsight, spin, or revision could shape the narrative. The bottom line is stark: if respiratory viral hospital-acquired infections are neither measured properly nor addressed systematically, then patient safety is being compromised at scale. Carl, TTE.

Dear Carl, on the second day of this year, I published a list of tasks which we thought were important. It went by the name of

Looking at the list and, after the “Superflu” disgraceful story, my judgment was that the most critical item was to look into the issue of hospital-acquired respiratory viral infections (RV HAIs or HCAIs).

We knew that a massive amount of Covid 19 HAIs helped bump up the figures and the fear during those dark times.

After a lot of legwork, we estimated that 40% of “hospital Covid” cases were in fact infections picked up many days post-admission.

In fact, the three nations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland helped us by providing some data and interpretation. Our threshold was 8 days after admission, which was wildly high, since most viral infections typically appear after a few days.

During the pandemic, all patients were tested on admission and most of them regularly thereafter. That’s how we knew how many HAI there had been. England obstructed us, so we had to estimate.

However, no one knew how many of the Covid HAIs had ended in death compared to community-acquired Covid. This is one of the key points for solving the riddle.

We now know that approximately 20% of influenza (real influenza) HAIs end in death.

On the basis of these facts, we decided to investigate what action public health (synonymous with government and NHS bureaucracy) was taking.

Any normal system would have noticed the high prevalence of HAIs caused by respiratory viruses. Any normal system would have taken steps to protect the health of the weakest members of its society from the multitude of bugs (not just the three respiratory viruses linked to vaccines). Any normal system would also have some idea if multiple pathogens infected the same inpatient.

We investigated the websites of the three relevant organisations: UKHSA, DHSC and NHS England, but could not find any RV-specific programmes. The UKHSA page on HAIs was heavily slanted towards counting and countering gram-negative bacteria. Nasty, yes; worthy target, yes; but there seemed to be a clear disconnect between this focus and the media screaming headlines and official manifestation of having identified and trying to deal with HAIs caused by respiratory viruses.

Because we are wedded to evidence, not guesswork, we sent a load of FOI requests to find out whether the UKHSA, DHSC and NHS England had identified the problem and were dealing with it in a coordinated, organised way using evidence-based interventions. If the evidence was lacking, were they sponsoring studies to assess the threat and identify the most effective ways to deal with it? Did they sponsor the odd trial of X vs Y and XY vs Z?

This, dear Carl, is how far we got on the day I wrote this letter: 4th of January 2026.

We are waiting for the answer, but I want to take a leaf out of the modellers’ book and stick my neck out (theirs never gets chopped off, mine will be if I get it wrong). I’d like you to publish this letter, whether what follows is right or wrong. I have no fear of being held accountable. So here, today, is my prophecy - dated 4th of January 2026.

Our inquiries will get no straight answers.

It will become clear that the three bodies have no clue as to how many RV HAIs there are, have no clue how to classify them, have no clue how to tackle them and have no research programme to protect the public from them once they are admitted to hospital for other reasons. They do not know, and either do not care or are not even aware of the problem.

It is my view that by omission or commission, they are failing in their duty of care on a massive scale, with the complicity of other bodies such as medical journals and Royal Colleges.

I have no hope that they will ever be held accountable, and it is possible that they could use RV HAIs as another excuse or screen for doing nothing and throwing away more taxpayers’ money, as they have done in the last 25 years.

My last thought in this prophecy is for the souls of those poor people who died in hospital, probably because one or more respiratory virus infections tipped them.

Yours sincerely,

Tom.

Andalo, Italy

4 January 2026