Our reader Hills commented on the third and last part of the Avian Influenza Trilogy last week, stating he’s “very confused.”

We discussed the thoughtful content of this post. The confusion arises from public servants spending our cash non-transparently for situations or scenarios that will never see the vaccine as a successful pandemic intervention.

We considered there are four scenarios under which a vaccine might be deployed:

Scenario 1: (a la Neil Ferguson/Ira Longini 2005 modelling strategy). Localised outbreak(s), heavy urgent intervention with stockpiled antivirals with arrival on the scene of current strain - off the shelf - just-in-time vaccines.

Scenario 2: Localised outbreak(s), heavy urgent intervention with stockpiled antivirals with sometime later arrival on the scene of a bespoke pandemic strain vaccine.

Scenario 3: A widespread outbreak from birds to humans, major incidents in various foci, and heavy, urgent intervention with stockpiled antivirals, with a bespoke pandemic strain vaccine arriving on the scene sometime later.

Scenario 4 “Just in case” vaccination in the absence of an outbreak of those with no contraindications or advisories who are at perceived risk to the vaccine against a background of increased threat.

All of these scenarios assume that both antivirals (such as neuraminidase inhibitors) and H5 vaccines, whether bespoke or off the UKHSA’s shelves, can stop transmission and ameliorate the severe forms of influenza, thereby avoiding complications or deaths—something for which there is no evidence.

No clinical trials we know of show that, and in the case of H5 vaccines, as we have explained, the assumptions are based on other assumptions that are based on thin air. Inactivated influenza vaccines, whether adjuvanted or not, do not prevent transmission, so extrapolating from such a shaky foundation is a recipe for fleecing the taxpayer and pretending to be prepared. All this is quite apart from the threat, which is remote. It’s all smoke and mirrors, folks, and there is no substance or evidence here.

Hence Hills’s confusion.

This post was written by two old geezers who follow the regulatory evidence on antivirals and “pandemic” influenza vaccines.