Our readers have been kept up to date on the story of Cochrane editorial interference and the attempts to discredit the review on Physical interventions to interrupt the spread of respiratory viruses (A122 for short). For instance, here:

Today, reporter Paul Thacker has added several more layers of understanding of the story with his piece on Unheard.

As more evidence becomes available, we will recap the story, focusing on whether the Cochrane editorial team is up to the job, as Thacker questions.

Meanwhile, here is how influencer and essay writer Zeynep Tufecki infiltrated the Cochrane hierarchy to pressurise the editors to throw A122 under the bus:

There is no evidence in Google Scholar that Tufecki has done any work on causal inference in epidemiology. Read Thacker’s piece and then have a drink (whatever is your favourite).

