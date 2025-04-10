Informed Consent to those offered Avian Influenza H5 vaccines
A further update on FOI responses from the MHRA
This is a brief note to inform readers that we are still awaiting the MHRA’s Internal review of their evasive answers to our requests to see the informed consent provided to licensed avian H5 influenza vaccine recipients.
You can read the MHRA holding answers here: The last one came in today, Tuesday.
The background to the request is here:
We are probing the licensing of the new H5 vaccines that use an existing predicate vaccine for approval. We are also still awaiting an answer to our request to see the bioequivalence studies on which the analogy is supposedly based.
As an aside, analogy logic is a form of induction. You compare A with B, assuming that the known characteristics of A, which it shares with B, also apply to the unknown characteristics.
In this case, the regulator is assuming that the vaccine Incellipan is similar to Aflumov, the predicate. Since Aflumov is licensed, the regulator has assumed that Incellipan should be licensed, too - which it is.
Although we won’t delve too deeply into Hume's problem, it is important to note that there is no logical foundation for believing that the future will resemble the past. Nonetheless, regulators often operate under this assumption. In essence, both analogy and induction rely on the questionable presumption of nature's uniformity.
So, let's wait and see what the MHRA has to say.
This post was written by two old geezers who reason by experiment.
It seems that you can be deemed to have given informed consent even if the information with which you have supposedly been informed is actually false. For example, in Australia, Covid mRNA vaccine recipients were told that the contents of the injection "stayed in the arm". So they consented to be injected with something that "stays in the arm" even though in reality it went, as designed, throughout the body including the brain. But this was still "informed consent".
Likewise they were told, by the Australian Chief Medical Officer, that the active constituent of the injection was a natural substance called "mRNA". After all, "mRNA" was in all the literature. Furthermore, the CMO stated, mRNA only lasts a very short time in the body - it does it's job and then "poof!" it's gone. Unfortunately the active ingredient was actually a decidedly unnatural type of modified mRNA that lasted in the body for months. Nevertheless, it seems that people who took the injection thinking it contained natural mRNA were actually giving their informed consent.
As were the people who took it thinking it would give them complete protection from "Covid" (which is what they were told it would do). And so on....
These people drawing up the battle lines are very savvy and smart. Sophistry is just one of the tools in their armoury…….very interesting comments….thank you we are being done up ‘legally’ like kippers.