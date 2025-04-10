This is a brief note to inform readers that we are still awaiting the MHRA’s Internal review of their evasive answers to our requests to see the informed consent provided to licensed avian H5 influenza vaccine recipients.

You can read the MHRA holding answers here: The last one came in today, Tuesday.

The background to the request is here:

We are probing the licensing of the new H5 vaccines that use an existing predicate vaccine for approval. We are also still awaiting an answer to our request to see the bioequivalence studies on which the analogy is supposedly based.

As an aside, analogy logic is a form of induction. You compare A with B, assuming that the known characteristics of A, which it shares with B, also apply to the unknown characteristics.

In this case, the regulator is assuming that the vaccine Incellipan is similar to Aflumov, the predicate. Since Aflumov is licensed, the regulator has assumed that Incellipan should be licensed, too - which it is.

Although we won’t delve too deeply into Hume's problem, it is important to note that there is no logical foundation for believing that the future will resemble the past. Nonetheless, regulators often operate under this assumption. In essence, both analogy and induction rely on the questionable presumption of nature's uniformity.

So, let's wait and see what the MHRA has to say.

