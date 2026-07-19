Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
40m

Sigh. I wish someone could take me to Oxford so I can drop in at the 'White Horse' and eavesdrop on the two old geezers ...

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William Wilson's avatar
William Wilson
1h

Ha, ha. Give me a microwave!

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