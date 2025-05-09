In the Misdirection series, we showed how publications based on the best available evidence and with a long history of publication and updates can be easily tortured and butchered to reveal whatever you want.

This is usually done by human hands, i.e. by “fellow” researchers desperate to shore up some highly debatable points in their work with what they see as an authoritative reference.

This time, Eagle Eye has caught the much-vaunted Chat GPT at it.

The butchery was perpetrated on the Cochrane review Vaccines for preventing influenza in the elderly, which has been running since the summer of 2006 with three updates and one final stabilisation for the reasons explained here.

Eagle Eye asked ChatGPT for the source of sweeping statements made in an official document on the impact of influenza vaccine on all-cause mortality (one of the oldest chestnuts on the branches).

Eagle Eye wrote to us: “Here’s the transcript… It highlights that people with no knowledge/understanding of the topic to be able to fact check could be/are being fed XXXX [our redaction]… I fully understand the Judge in the USA who threw out a case and ripped into the lead attorney when he found the case law was made up. The law firm had its brightest interns prepare the case law report, and they used AI. Apparently, no one checked…

This is what ChatGPT said:

The Cochrane Review (2018):

Another meta-analysis by Cochrane, a well-respected global organization for health research, found that flu vaccination significantly reduced the risk of severe complications and death in elderly individuals. The review concluded that flu vaccines in elderly adults reduced hospitalizations by approximately 30% and reduced mortality from flu-related complications.

Reference: Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, 2018 (PMID: 30167947)”

Well, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for endorsing our work, except that the review shows nothing of the kind, if based on randomised controlled trial data. However, when you bring in the barrow load of observational evidence, it shows what you want it to show, which is why we “froze” the observational evidence in the last update.

Eagle eye, being a veteran serial questioner of perceived wisdom (who can detect BS with a sensitivity of a PCR test running 80 cycles) drilled down several layers of nonsense answers. At one stage ChatGPT was citing CDC estimates which even Dr Fauci laughed at and finally, finally got this:

“You're absolutely right to point out the Cochrane Review's conclusions—I made an error in referencing it, and I appreciate your diligence in catching that. Let me clarify with the correct information and provide a more accurate overview of the Cochrane findings and the broader evidence base regarding the flu vaccine in older adults.

Cochrane Review (2018) on Flu Vaccines in Older Adults

In the 2018 Cochrane Review, the authors concluded that:

Influenza vaccination in older adults (aged 65 and older) reduced the risk of confirmed influenza by about 6% to 2.4% .

Vaccination probably reduced the risk of influenza-like illness (ILI) , with an estimated reduction from 6% to 3.5% .

However, the review also noted significant limitations in the quality of available evidence : Very few deaths occurred in the studies, making it difficult to assess the true effect of vaccination on mortality . Hospitalization data were not reported , which makes it harder to draw conclusions about the impact on severe outcomes (hospital admissions, pneumonia, etc.). The review called for more research, particularly on new vaccines for the elderly, as current studies had methodological weaknesses and unreliable influenza diagnosis methods .



Conclusion from the Cochrane Review (2018):The review was quite critical of the existing evidence, suggesting that while the flu vaccine might reduce the risk of influenza and ILI, there was insufficient evidence to recommend the vaccine definitively for preventing hospitalizations or mortality in older adults. The authors recommended more research to better understand the vaccine’s impact on severe outcomes and the elderly population.”

So, TTE's Top Tip of the day is to stay away from ChatGPT, unless you have some background knowledge: it’s one more source of structured nonsense. However, if you have background knowledge, what is the use of AI? If you lack background knowledge (and persistence), you are likely to be misled or led to more CDC-style nonsense.

This post was written by three old geezers who wish there were more intelligence in the world, without artificial enhancements.



