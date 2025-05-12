After our initial heads-up from Eagle Eye and the usual butchery of our work, we used up a few more neuronal synapses to work out what happened. This is hard work for the poor connections, when age has depleted them.

We found out that Chat GPT misquotes our systematic review. In fact, it reports sentences on benefits that do not appear in the original work at all.

We asked ourselves why this may be, so Carl looked at the background sources for such statements. Clearly, a machine does not make them up.