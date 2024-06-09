Thanks for your comments, readers; this series is getting very interesting.

Share

This post has a single author as Carl was the target of a particularly interesting form of abuse in the columns of BMJ Blogs. This particular blog entitled Covid-19 and the new merchants of doubt dates back to September 2021. Like all personal attacks, it has not really stood the test of time very well. Leaving aside what we know of the two authors and all their cash-flowing accusations, let’s examine the central point.

In September 2020, Carl and several other colleagues urged at a remote meeting the then PM Boris Johnson to stop messing about with restrictions and covert lockdowns, oh sorry, I meant instituting a circuit breaker. Do you remember the breaker? Lockdown for a few weeks, and SARS-CoV-2 will die out or go somewhere else or something like that. I never could work out exactly what would work as by April 2020; it was patently clear the CoV-2 was endemic; it was everywhere. But let’s not get lost in details.

Apart from the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD, of which neither of us is a signatory), the meeting and presumably access to the PM triggered the bloggers’ wrath.

They proceeded to put forward the idea that Carl and colleagues were somehow manoeuvred into inserting doubt (as the title implies) very much like climate change deniers, according to an academic called Lewandovski (not to be confused with the Barcelona striker), who spurted forth a load of very difficult English prose:

“Stephan Lewandowsky at the University of Bristol has described links between climate science denialists and those questioning COVID-19 public health measures. He also notes support for the GBD “among bots on social media which according to the Federation of American Scientists’ Disinformation Research Group ‘indicates the conversation is manipulated and inorganic in comparison to the scientific consensus-based conversation opposing herd immunity theories.’”

Since I have no idea what an inorganic conversation is, perhaps he is a footballer. In any case football might be a very good alternative career for him.

So Carl is like the climate change deniers; he is manoeuvred by something or someone and goes against scientific consensus. Case proven.

The best bit, however, is the end, where the bloggers propose solutions against the pesky “merchants of doubt”:

“How best can scientists push back against the AIER and GBD? There is a range of evidence-based strategies. These include:

“Public inoculation”–warning people about the risk of being misled and drawing attention to who is pushing the contentious information and their financial competing interests;

Highlighting scientific consensus; and

Mapping the institutional networks who are pushing controversial information and then using political and legal strategies to counter them.

For physicians, scientists, and public health officials to be effective countering efforts like the GBD, it will be absolutely critical for them to realize that they are not dealing with an orthodox scientific debate based on sound data and evidence, but a well-funded sophisticated science denialist campaign based on ideological and corporate interests.”

I think these are OK ideas if the two authors apply these rules to themselves. The day uncertainty dies, science dies, and as we have found out in the last 16 months and are still finding out, the great-worthies who made the catastrophic decisions are empty vessels who lie, cover their tracks, flip flop, and generally do not know what they are talking about.

Let’s hope this BMJ Blog is never retracted. It stands as a monument to malice and a lack of understanding of what science should be. Oh, and please read the authors’ disclosure at the end; that may provide some explanations.

This post was written by an old geezer who does not know what an inorganic conversation is; he thinks it may be a chat between two rocks.