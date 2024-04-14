On the 10th, we showed a list of recognised harms of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid vaccine Comirnaty.

The list was based on the NHS Business Services Authority and the UK regulator MHRA.

The MHRA provides an estimate of the incidence of very common to very rare harms. When we compared the two lists, we encountered some extraordinary discrepancies. Six events, ranging from life-threatening (anaphylaxis, thrombocytopenia, convulsions, etc.) to relatively minor (otitis externa), are missing from the MHRA list.

We thought this may be a case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand was doing. Sadly, two hands are not enough.

As we began to work as promised, we checked the equivalent list from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU regulator, and guess what?