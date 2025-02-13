The MHRA has responded to one of our requests for clarification on the details of what they bought with our money on 6 January 2025:

Given the time frame, it is likely that the above answer crossed with Tom’s correspondence.

aimed at understanding what exactly was purchased.

The following zoonotic influenza vaccines are authorised centrally in the EU:



This is what AFLUNOV contains (plus sundry excipients) according to EMA:

While this is what is in INCELLIPAN according to the EMA EPAR:

It looks like the same stuff, doesn't it?

But the 5.5 million doses of avian influenza vaccine, according to the UKHSA contract, contain this:

By now, you may be a tad confused by all this, as H5N1 is not H5N8. Join the two old geezers, then.

Going back to the MHRA reply of 6 January, we think we have spotted the key phrase:

“Cross reference product”. This may be explained by the EMA here, although it refers to medicines, not biologics.

EMA’s rules report that you can piggyback on an existing similar pharmaceutical if you have bioequivalence studies showing just that. But that is if you have a drug based on a chemical formula, which is not the case for vaccines that are essentially made in vats and tested for potency equivalence. Savvy?

We looked for the bioequivalence studies in the EPARs and couldn’t find them ( see (here and here). We also looked at the history of market authorisation. There is nothing to see here, either.

However, it received Conditional Marketing Authorisation because it addresses an unmet medical need, which is currently one possible case of avian influenza in the UK.

The EMA’s largesse and regard for our protection makes us feel humble. But just in case we missed something, we have written to ask for confirmation of the existence of the bioequivalence studies.

Two bioequivalent old geezers wrote this post. An update is here.