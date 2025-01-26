TTE readers will be wondering what the devil is going on with government(s), regulators (now enablers) and the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), given the public mess they have made in the last few days.

My view is that these folks are not used to the level of public scrutiny they have been exposed to. When confronted by people who will not be deflected or side tracked, they make the wrong calls, probably out of panic. We have our own evidence of this, but for now, let’s summarise what these bodies have been subjected to.

Repeated Parliamentary Questions on their actions (or lack of) on Covid and avian influenza vaccines, a Parliamentary debate on 16 January led by the redoubtable Rt Hon Esther McVey MP, a slew of FOI questions to which we got ridiculous or non-answers and to top it all the withdrawal MHRA secret squirrel papers “collection”. In all of these, TTE played a role, by and large, wholly ignored by the state media (as this is what is clear they have become). We have documented all of these events except for the Parliamentary debate, which you can watch on the link above or follow on Hansards here.

Focussing on the issue of pandemic vaccines, it is clear that the enablers (former regulators) and their colleagues have exposed the public to “pandemic“ vaccines of which they knew little and are still planning to do more of the same by waving the avian influenza shroud—all behind a veil of secrecy. The monetary and human costs appear irrelevant to those outside the magic circle.

There’s worse to come. Sir Sajid Javid, who, as SoS for Health and Social Care from June 2021 to June 2022, expanded the Covid vaccination programme, told the Hallett Inquiry he “was not aware of the Yellow Card scheme”. No one told or briefed him, and he, as a politician, could not be expected to know of its existence and unreliability.

Apart from affording us a rare glimpse of a bankrupt governance system, the Teflon shoulders job won’t wash. Do you know why? He should have asked before joining the “safe and effective” brigade, virtually coercing free-born people to comply with the whims of politicians and biased functionaries. A look at the secret squirrel minutes would have told him to tread carefully.

As problems have accumulated, the captains have abandoned their sinking ships: The CEO of the UKHSA is now joining the MHRA’s chief in going.

We are grateful for the MHRA’s interest in our papers series. However, given their monosynaptic reflex of withdrawing the series, instead of stopping our coverage in January 2021 as planned, we will continue the series to expose more “secrets.”

Dear MHRA, when you read this, please publish a second version of the minutes as promised so we can compare them. It will be great fun!

While some of you may be relieved, this old geezer had a nightmare in which Joe Biden revealed the name of the Dame’s successor. However, Joe threatened to expose me to Matt Hancock if I revealed his name (yes, it’s a male), so I’d have to harbour the secret until the official announcement.

Just to remind you of why His Honor Pittman is TTE’s transparency-in-evidence 2024 hero:

Bye from this old geezer.



