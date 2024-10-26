In our recent post on Boogy with John Davidson, we highlighted the low level of journalism, especially in the Guardian (which published an offensive, defamatory piece on Carl).

Having read the Guardian article, John Watkinson commented he wished he hadn't. ‘The biggest piece of claptrap by far this year.’

Share

But John asks an important question, ‘Where and how do these people come to totally different perspectives?

In November 2020, at the height of the pandemic insanity, Sonia Sodha wrote, ‘We need scientists to quiz Covid consensus, not act as agents of disinformation.’

‘The most puzzling motivation in the disinformation ecosystem are of the scientists who get caught up in it.’ wrote Sonia.

Sonia considered we were science crusaders for demanding randomised trials on masks. ‘Other scientists drily pointed out that, given the low cost of masks and the “good-enough” evidence base that they are effective, those resources might be better spent on developing vaccines and treatments”, she wrote.

Sonia's qualifications for determining the difference between RCT and observational evidence and pointing the finger at agents of information could be her degree in PPE from Oxford or her senior advisory role to Ed Miliband when he was Leader of the Opposition.

However, her lack of experience or expertise in the subject matter suggests she may have had an undisclosed influence on the article. The piece fails to identify the "other scientists" who supported her claims.

During the pandemic, Sonia argued that academic freedom was OK when it agreed with Sonia and her friends' wishes to mask up. Asking questions about pandemic policies meant you were an agent of disinformation. But fast forward to today, and Sonia considers academic free speech too crucial to be used as a political football.

Sonia quotes from the 1986 Education Act. ‘Academic freedom – the freedom of scholars to question existing orthodoxies and put forward new ideas – is fundamental to the pursuit of knowledge and is a building block of democracy. ‘

She goes on to say,’ Free speech is neither a “nice to have” nor a rightwing project: it is a fundamental tenet of democracy, and when it is under threat, it is disempowered minorities who suffer most.’

The paradox in Sodha’s writing is striking. Free speech is now a right of passage that should be protected.

Such Flip-Flopping is to be expected. With no qualifications, columnists are free to write about any old subject. But amid the pandemic, Sonia emphasised, ' Academic freedom does not imply freedom to spread disinformation.’

Being called an agent of disinformation is slanderous: Disinformation is considered false information deliberately spread to deceive people. But what was the deception with over 60 years of experience gathering and disseminating evidence between us?

Tom and I rightly wrote in the Spectator that ‘the evidence shows that wearing masks in the community does not significantly reduce the rates of infection.’

Our positions have not flip-flopped in the intervening years.



This post was written by two old geezers who, thinking of the media ship, cry: steady as she sinks!















