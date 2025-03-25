When Carl sent me the first draft of

Several ideas sprung up in my mind.

First and foremost, a Cabinet Minister is shooting from the hip. I doubt whether he had taken advice from anyone who knows anything about clinical medicine before opening his gob - it was so reminiscent of March 2020 and what followed.

Second, here is an example of a deadly syndrome called “a complex problem needs a simple solution”.

The simple solution - we are told - is to hire truckloads of staff (if you can find them) to intervene. Note the two aspects of the syndrome: spending more of our money and medicalising everything within reach.

Third, Wes Streeting must have access to hundreds of GPs, psychiatrists, and psychologists well-versed in the intricacies of the human mind. They also require access to PubMed, as Carl had to search for the evidence. However, all this mamby-pamby evidence stuff is superfluous. You just fall prey to the syndrome, do something, anything, and you will be OK. It turns out that the proposed solution will likely be a huge cost driver and lengthen waiting lists further.

Fourth, trial and observational study agree for once, and what they are telling us has the ring of truth. Counsel and thou shall find more psych problems (most of us have some form of them after the stresses of the last 5 years). This means more referrals to psychiatrists, more waiting, more people getting brassed off waiting, more A&E attendances and eventually more pills. These will give you a headache (if you are lucky), and you will need another pill to take the headache away, but anti-headache pills will provide you with suicidal thoughts, so more 911 calls and more lives ruined.

Now, we learn that minors are being specifically targeted to undergo the same processes once again. Perpetuating a troubling cycle of excessive medical interventions and squandered opportunities for more effective care.

