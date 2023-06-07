The UK MHRA responded to our previous posts expressing concern at their inability to quickly identify and follow through deaths reported following Covid immunisation via a Mail Online article and presumably a press enquiry.

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We wrote: “In September 2020, the MHRA signed a contract with a firm called Genpact (UK) for the extraction of data from the Yellow Card reports. Although heavily redacted, the statement of works is clear: “to extract ADR data from the Covid-19 related yellow cards…for selected data fields…”

The background to our observations was a reader’s complaint about the lack of follow-up on the death of her friend after exposure to a covid vaccine.

Essentially the MHRA is pleading poverty in possibly identifying deaths from reports and following up with an investigation of the cause. They received nearly half a million reports of all sorts of possible harm. Although expected with the mass roll-out of a new product, it’s still a tall order to investigate them all. So you would …