Pharmacovigilance escape and evasion
Ignorance is good for you.
The UK MHRA responded to our previous posts expressing concern at their inability to quickly identify and follow through deaths reported following Covid immunisation via a Mail Online article and presumably a press enquiry.
We wrote: “In September 2020, the MHRA signed a contract with a firm called Genpact (UK) for the extraction of data from the Yellow Card reports. Although heavily redacted, the statement of works is clear: “to extract ADR data from the Covid-19 related yellow cards…for selected data fields…”
The background to our observations was a reader’s complaint about the lack of follow-up on the death of her friend after exposure to a covid vaccine.
Essentially the MHRA is pleading poverty in possibly identifying deaths from reports and following up with an investigation of the cause. They received nearly half a million reports of all sorts of possible harm. Although expected with the mass roll-out of a new product, it’s still a tall order to investigate them all. So you would …