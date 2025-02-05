In our last post in the Advance Purchasing Agreement (APA) series, we promised our readers that we would look for the UK Oxford Astra Zeneca (AZ) APA.

Share

We have found it here, well, sort of found it. That’s because the ubiquitous black boxes of redactions have been liberally sprinkled in the text. Not by chance, no. They have been inserted in the following:

Azd1222 Supply Agreement [redacted] 8.28MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Number of doses “booked”

Cost of goods

List/definition of cost of goods

Additional list/definition of cost of goods

The shelf life of the product

Target cost of goods

Something or other about VAT

Manufacture and supply

Something or other about sharing the vaccine with less fortunate countries

Something or other about manufacturing facilities

Something or other (rather a lot) about ordering

Something or other about delivery

Something or other about defects in the product

Something or other about market authorisation

Something or other about the increase in the target cost of goods

Something or other (rather a lot) about Price and charging

Something or other (rather a lot) about Invoicing

Something or other about warranting HMG that…..

Interested in the Indemnities? Good luck, we say.

followed by more black boxes obliterating the whole chapter.

Something or other about liability.

Something or other about insurance.

Something or other (rather a lot) about the termination of the supply.

Something or other (rather a lot) the out prevention of fraud and conflicts of interest.

Something or other (rather a lot) about the supply chain, manufacturers and schedules.

But before the last, we finally got to know who was responsible:

The TTE office can reveal that Elon Musk has provided us with AI software to peek under the last black box. The name of the Authorised Signatory for Secretary of State is Humphrey Appleby KCB.

The Cabinet Office states that transparency is central to the ‘accountability of public service delivery data and information builds public trust and confidence in public services. It enables citizens to see how taxpayers’ money is being spent; and allows the performance of public services to be independently scrutinised.’

Jokes apart, if you look at this APA in light of the other two unredacted in this series, you might guess what lies under the black ink. However, regarding transparency, the UK lags behind the rest of the world; its citizens CANNOT see how taxpayers’ money is being spent.



This post was written by two old geezers who would like to thank Mr Musk for his assistance.











