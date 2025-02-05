Thanks again to the Italian state broadcaster RAI and their Report team for posting online the unredacted versions of the Advance Purchasing Agreement (APA) for the three COVID-19 vaccines.

The APAs for Covid vaccines were signed, sealed and delivered in 2020 amid the panic by the EU Commission on behalf of member states which wished to enter into the agreement (or Participating Member States in EU speak)—effectively booking a load of vaccines before their market authorisation (MA). Each State had a 5-day bug-out period if they did not want to sign on or change their minds. But if you sign on and stay in, you are obliged to buy the stuff.

Remember that at the time, the UK was still in the EU for pharmaceutical approval purposes. The UKHSA “lent on” EMA and its centralised procedure for granting Market Authorisation (MA) for vaccines by the EMA.

This time we look at the arrangements for the Oxford AZ product. The APA for the Oxford AZ vaccine signed by the European Commission and the manufacturers on the 27th of August 2020 is here. It is 41 pages long, considerably shorter than Pfizer’s. It “books” 300 million doses for 870 million Euros, which works out at 2.9 Euros a dose at cost price: 336 million pays for an “upfront cost”, and a fill, finish and packaging cost in 534 million Euros, which were based on the available estimates at the effective date of the contract in August 2020 before licensing had occurred.

Therefore, the commission pays 336 million euros (1.12 euros per dose) pursuant to the initial funding pursuant to section 7.2

Section 7.2 states that the commission will pay a fixed amount equal to 336 million euros as an estimate of the upfront costs – two-thirds of this has to be paid within 5 days of the effective date of the contract, and one-third within 20 days, so long as they give a progress report about how they used the first instalment.

Here is a breakdown from pages 39-40 of the APA:

Here is the definition of the total cost of goods. Notice anything?

This para caught our eye:

It is unclear who would permit AZ to share data: its shareholders?

And by now, the usual Teflon shield:

Unlike the PfizBionTech APA, we could find no mention of non-serialisation of the vaccine in some of the statements regarding the experimental nature of the vaccine.

Also, if you scroll down to Schedule B, page 41, the UK is missing from the list of Participating member states. The UK likely did a separate deal for its vaccine. We will investigate further.

So, to sum up, if it’s safe and effective, we pay; if it’s approved, we pay; if it does not work, we pay; if it’s toxic, we also pay 336 million euros if it is not approved so long as we give you a progress report; and if it is removed from the market for life-threatening harms - guess what - we still pay. Furthermore, to TTE’s amazement, who pays the regulators’ fees and the cost of surveillance? We do - well, at least the EU taxpayers do. But what’s not clear is how much the UK taxpayers coughed up.

