Keith Dudleston
Hosptal bed crisis

We have a dearth of available hospital beds every winter because the treasury believes having excess beds at other times is wasteful.

Germany and France have no similar winter bed crisis. Germany has about three times as many beds (pro rata).

The issue is we lack the human resources to properly staff hospitals. Expansion is prevented by this want. Staff leave because of burnout caused by hospitals "running hot" for long periods. New applicants are deterred by the resulting ballyhoo, and recruits complain or strike. Expansion depends on improved working conditions and pay.

Meanwhile, senior mandarins use private healthcare.

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/whitehall/2022/11/2m-private-healthcare-civil-servants-contract?utm_source=chatgpt.com

