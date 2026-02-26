Trust the Evidence

Nik
7h

If only we had a highly qualified medically trained civil servant whose role it is to gather all evidence,coordinate all reporting bodies, gather data from surveillance and advise the government and health services on issues such as RV HAs which cause many deaths every year.

Mark Brown
7h

TTE EXPOSES YET ANOTHER CASE OF LIES, DAMN LIES AND (NON-EXISTENT) STATISTICS

Thank you TTE for your diligence and perseverence.

According to other commentators, it appears that this is not the first failure to find evidence...

"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.

The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule."

H. L. Mencken (1880-1956)

"The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent,

using hard-hitting emotional messaging." UK Behavioural Insights Team, March 2020

The simple act of the ordinary brave man is not to participate in the lies.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918 – 2008)

The following writer, explains the limitations of focusing on individual nodes in the 'network. - the node here being the MHRA - and failing to see the bigger picture that ultimately shapes the future:

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/agents-for-the-rothschilds

I remain, yours cynically,

