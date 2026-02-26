So far, we have learnt that RV HAIs are frequent, deadly and mainly seasonal. Next, we assumed that governmental bodies knew this , and, given the severity of the issue, had studied transmission, carried out detailed surveillance, proposed proven-effective interventions, and drafted a plan to minimise the risk to the people. Perhaps even tested it (or them, if they had more than one) to better understand and see what works best.

Let’s start with the transmission of influenza:

This rapid systematic review aimed to summarise evidence of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission of zoonotic influenza A (search up to 6 May 2025). Published on 9 December 2025, the review went under the radar and reported that no studies were identified for inclusion.

Oh come on, that is not possible!

So we next went to the review of the Routes of Transmission of Zoonotic Influenza.

This rapid systematic review aimed to summarise evidence on the routes of transmission of zoonotic influenza A (search up to 15 July 2025).

Yes, you’ve guessed it: No studies were identified for inclusion.

You can find the full deck (well, not really) of Scare Agency reviews here.

RV HAIs seemed to us to be the cornerstone of reality, not of government propaganda. So we resorted to our Mark 1 eyeballs and looked for data on RV HAIs and the plan (or plans) to understand and fight them, although it seems an impossible task. How can you prevent or minimise infection with influenza or any other RV if you do not know how they transmit?

How many agents are there, and what are the main drivers of the problem? Also, what’s the health service doing about this, which gives them the screaming heeebejebies every year, without fail?

To ensure we got the right “answer,” we sent a series of requests to DHSC, UKHSA, and NHS England regarding HAI surveillance and evidence-based plans to address RV HAIs.

Let us guess, you guessed the answers: they have no plans to deal with RV HAIs.

But by Jove, how many cases of hospital-acquired infections are there? Here is the end of the trail:

This post was written by two old geezers who concluded: mislabelled, frequent, caught in hospital, potentially deadly directly or indirectly, recurring, foreseeable, causing all sorts of mayhem and ignored when the train has left the station.