Headbangers refuse to give way to walls built of stone and keep bashing their heads against them.
The victory goes to the hardest: the wall or the head. So here is our response
to the UKHSA:
Just to remind you about the background, here is the previous post:
Who do you think is the hardest: the heads or the wall?
Two old geezers who are taking on the stonewall bricklayers need your help. We are banging heads on behalf of all the public - so please become a paid subscriber. Tuppence a post is a not a lot.
I actually find all these vaccines quite .disturbing. I often think of my Grandparents.. born in 1900’s . NHS did not start till 1948. They had no childhood vaccines, no vaccines against flu, nothing. Both my Grandparents lived till nearly 90 and Grandad went to War. He cycled every day to work in Highlands of Scotland retired at 60. Cycled even in Winter through Blizzard snow. No flu vaccines 🙄🙄I only recall him once being off work sick. How did they live to a good old age((((without))) the endless childhood and adult vaccines we are persuaded to have pumped into us today🙄🙄as vaccines produced now for everything under the sun!!
many thanks; we are so lucky to live in a wonderful liberal democracy; where freedom and liberty and so respected; where human rights are central; where free speech is the bedrock; and where those in government are there to look after each individual; ...... oh lord; I just woke up; it was all a dream ....