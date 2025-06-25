Health Secretary Wes Streeting said gene technology would enable the health service to "leapfrog disease, so we're in front of it rather than reacting to it", in response to NHS plans to DNA test all babies to assess disease risk.
"With the power of this new technology, patients will be able to receive personalised healthcare to prevent ill-health before symptoms begin, reducing the pressure on NHS services and helping people live longer, healthier lives," said Wes.
The promise of genomics has been an obsession for several previous health secretaries. In January 2012, Andrew Lansley said, “NHS patients should be able to benefit from genomic technology, which can improve the health service’s understanding of the nature of disease and mean that treatment can be tailored to patients.” Genomics was also a favourite of “Two Hancocks”, who championed the 100,000 Genomes Project and aimed to sequence 5 million genomes within five years.
The Department for Health and Social Care said genomics would "revolutionise prevention" and provide faster diagnoses and an "early warning signal for disease". However, the rapid transformation is not quite as new as it seems: Twelve years ago, Jeremy Hunt launched a genomics body to oversee the “healthcare revolution.”
Wes’s leapfrogging of disease with parted legs doesn’t come readily to mind when he said,” The policy of his department is that the NHS is broken.”
Flooding the system with more genomics, precision medicines, and AI means patients' well-being is often at the back of the queue. Cancer care targets aren’t being met, with the percentage of patients informed of their diagnosis within four weeks of an urgent referral dropping from 78.9% in March 2025 to 76.7% in April 2025.
As Rome Burns, the Health Secretary is likely to fail, just like his predecessors, as he listens to his well-paid advisors who lack an understanding of the complexities of the issues at hand. Meanwhile, they continue to provide him with nothing but soundbites.
"The revolution in medical science means that we can transform the NHS over the coming decade, from a service which diagnoses and treats ill-health to one that predicts and prevents it," added Streeting.
Further sloganisms to distract from NHS faults: Only 69.9% of patients received their first cancer treatment within two months of an urgent referral in April 2025, well below the 85% standard. It's unclear why the target isn't 100%. Meanwhile, a national inquiry has been announced in response to ongoing maternity failings that have persisted for over a decade, and treatment wait times in Wales have increased despite the additional NHS funding.
The failure of revolutions is often attributed to a combination of factors, including unattainable ideals, internal divisions among the revolutionaries, poor leadership, and policy mistakes. In the case of the NHS, the mistakes are self-perpetuating. Preventing disease is a challenging task that comes down to the basics - advising more exercise and fewer calories won't suffice when it comes to the heady heights of genomics.
The complete lack of evidence in any of these policies is stunning. The NHS is a platform for the minister to announce policies that go down well with the mainstream media, as yet another dead cat emerges
The Health Secretary was 'stunned' by NHS failings. He should turn his attention to his scriptwriters. The same ones must go from one secretary to the next. If only Wes knew he was following in the footsteps of Two Hancock’s "NHS tech revolution". In that case, he might see through the revolutionary drivel and aim for a middle-of-the-road plan that prioritises patient care and access. Otherwise, like all revolutions, it will end "badly" as we move on to the next revolutionary health secretary.
This post was written by two old geezers who are now onto their 19th Health Secretary.
Perhaps I'm becoming too cynical in my old age, but now that the NHS is looking after us 'from the womb (last abortion Bill) to the tomb (suicide Bill), this shiny new bauble, of genomics 'preventing illness' I get the impression that, for the sake of the Nation's Health, genomics could be used to justify enforced abortion and enforced 'suicide' ... There's a warning from history about where that sort of thinking leads.
Quite apart from the hubris of thinking they can use these technologies to predict and prevent disease, to me one important issue is the vast transfer of taxpayers' money to the Govt's mates in lifesciences and other fashionable (an extremely expensive) industries. An illustration of this was in the late 1990s when Tony Blair and his friends created the psychiatric "diagnosis" of DSPD (Dangerous and Severe Personality Disorder). A paedophile was due to be released from prison without supervision (never mind that the judge should have given him sentence which required the Parole Board's scrutiny rather than a fixed term) - so the media was conveniently on hand to report this - and other similar cases - all over the front pages of the newspapers (to whip up a panic and prepare the public for the costly solution.) So said prisoner(s) were transferred under s47 MHA to secure hospitals with this new diagnosis. And guess who came to the resuce by providing all these new hospital beds? A private company opened up several secure units, headed by a close friend of TB, to take in all these dangerous people. Even a whole new building was constructed at Broadmoor called the DPSD Unit. Problem, reaction, solution. And 36% of the money health commissioning groups were paying to hospitalise these people was going straight to the share holders' pockets. It didn't matter that later on, the Competition Commission investigated and ordered the break of up this particular monopoly, nor that health authorities decided, later on, to start providing their own secure psychiatric care again - those individuals could reap the rewards and move on to something else. And the DSPD unit was repurposed. And not surprisingly, the Government-initiated new "diagnosis" never really caught on. (Should have known better than to instruct a group of forensic psychiatrists how to diagnose their patients.)
Just an example of how Government's friends' snouts can be directed to the NHS-funded trough!