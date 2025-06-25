Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
3h

Perhaps I'm becoming too cynical in my old age, but now that the NHS is looking after us 'from the womb (last abortion Bill) to the tomb (suicide Bill), this shiny new bauble, of genomics 'preventing illness' I get the impression that, for the sake of the Nation's Health, genomics could be used to justify enforced abortion and enforced 'suicide' ... There's a warning from history about where that sort of thinking leads.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jo's avatar
Jo
3h

Quite apart from the hubris of thinking they can use these technologies to predict and prevent disease, to me one important issue is the vast transfer of taxpayers' money to the Govt's mates in lifesciences and other fashionable (an extremely expensive) industries. An illustration of this was in the late 1990s when Tony Blair and his friends created the psychiatric "diagnosis" of DSPD (Dangerous and Severe Personality Disorder). A paedophile was due to be released from prison without supervision (never mind that the judge should have given him sentence which required the Parole Board's scrutiny rather than a fixed term) - so the media was conveniently on hand to report this - and other similar cases - all over the front pages of the newspapers (to whip up a panic and prepare the public for the costly solution.) So said prisoner(s) were transferred under s47 MHA to secure hospitals with this new diagnosis. And guess who came to the resuce by providing all these new hospital beds? A private company opened up several secure units, headed by a close friend of TB, to take in all these dangerous people. Even a whole new building was constructed at Broadmoor called the DPSD Unit. Problem, reaction, solution. And 36% of the money health commissioning groups were paying to hospitalise these people was going straight to the share holders' pockets. It didn't matter that later on, the Competition Commission investigated and ordered the break of up this particular monopoly, nor that health authorities decided, later on, to start providing their own secure psychiatric care again - those individuals could reap the rewards and move on to something else. And the DSPD unit was repurposed. And not surprisingly, the Government-initiated new "diagnosis" never really caught on. (Should have known better than to instruct a group of forensic psychiatrists how to diagnose their patients.)

Just an example of how Government's friends' snouts can be directed to the NHS-funded trough!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture