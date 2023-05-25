The excess deaths series - an introduction
Since we started our Substack, readers will be aware of the need for an investigation to understand what is going on with deaths.
Trust evidence kicked off in August 2022 with a post called Why it's time to Investigate Excess Deaths in England and Wales, reporting an unexplained excess death rate of 18 per cent. A post that was opened and read at least 20 thousand times; it was followed by a further post pointing to an excess death rate of 14 percent, and then at regular intervals, 35 other posts on the same topic. Yes, we know what your thinking - we’re fixated on excess deaths.
Largely to call governments’ attention to the topic (and it’s not just a UK problem). We tried using irony, suggesting excess summer deaths were not worth investigating as with open windows, problems fly away; we reported Australia having the same problem, pointed out unexplained anomalies in pan-European data reporting, together with mainstream media, we questioned anyone’s commitment to finding an answer and kept being happily ignored by governments. We pointed to excess drinking and co-infections as possible causes, but being a com…