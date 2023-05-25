Trust evidence kicked off in August 2022 with a post called Why it's time to Investigate Excess Deaths in England and Wales, reporting an unexplained excess death rate of 18 per cent. A post that was opened and read at least 20 thousand times; it was followed by a further post pointing to an excess death rate of 14 percent, and then at regular intervals, 35 other posts on the same topic. Yes, we know what your thinking - we’re fixated on excess deaths.

Largely to call governments’ attention to the topic (and it’s not just a UK problem). We tried using irony, suggesting excess summer deaths were not worth investigating as with open windows, problems fly away; we reported Australia having the same problem, pointed out unexplained anomalies in pan-European data reporting, together with mainstream media, we questioned anyone’s commitment to finding an answer and kept being happily ignored by governments. We pointed to excess drinking and co-infections as possible causes, but being a com…