our reader, Seb proposed a sweepstake. The aim is to guesstimate how many answers we will receive from our Freedom of Information (FOI) campaign to weedle out details of nine of the more than 4,000 Covid-19 contracts identified by HM Treasury.

The nine are a small number, arbitrarily chosen by us as targets for further analysis based on their high value and other very interesting features.

The poll is open to all subscribers, including freebies, and we invite you to comment (go on, try it) as you wish, but also vote - the TTE polling station will be open for a week.

Two points to bear in mind before you vote.

First, going back to 2, 3, 4, or 5-year-old contracts is not a matter of history, palaeontology, or archaeology, as the same rotten system with many of the same actors remains in situ. Only critical analysis will allow you to learn from history and avoid future mistakes (if you want to, of course).

A satisfactory answer from a governmental body such as NHS England or DHSC would clearly explain how and why our cash was spent, and most of all, what Jane and Joe Taxpayer got out of it. Redactions will not be acceptable.

This definition will help us adjudicate the winner(s).

The winner(s) will be awarded a backdated contract with [REDACTED] for the delivery of [REDACTED] to [REDACTED] for the value of [REDACTED] during the period from [REDACTED] to [REDACTED]. This is a prize well worth having because with the cash you can [REDACTED].



This post was written by two old geezers who would like to thank Seb for his [REDACTED] idea. VOTE NOW [REDACTED].