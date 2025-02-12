As promised the MHRA has re published the collection of minutes from the Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (EWG)

If you recall, the minutes were pulled on a Saturday, a fact which interested the two old geezers

The good news is that the second set has pointed us to the areas which MHRA considers worth hiding from the public. So give us a few days and the old geezers will be back.

This post was written by two old geezers who are playing CompareFactor.