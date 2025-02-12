As promised the MHRA has re published the collection of minutes from the Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (EWG)
If you recall, the minutes were pulled on a Saturday, a fact which interested the two old geezers
The good news is that the second set has pointed us to the areas which MHRA considers worth hiding from the public. So give us a few days and the old geezers will be back.
thanks; I find it very reassuring that in the interests of transparency that these minutes have been returned; after being improved; for them to be removed on a Saturday; obviously they were very worried that "ordinary people" might misunderstand them; glad that any confusion has been cleared up and all details can now be revealed. We are all reassured that transparency has been restored.
I know you'll be going through them with a fine tooth comb - but don't forget to go out and play with your dogs: it refreshes the parts of one's brain other means can't reach ...