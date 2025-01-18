Many thanks to our reader, John Davison, who alerted us to this:
Surprised? Aghast? Elated?
The best part is the rest of the page. Somebody forgot to take out the original posting page, but the UKHSA is still committed to transparency:
We can only guess as to why the minutes of the meetings of the MHRA’s Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group were withdrawn today. Shame may be high on the list.
It does not matter to us: We have downloaded all the PDFs and extracted all the critical text.
Whoever chose to override the FIOA has made a bad decision. Staff must be aware that under section 77 of FOIA, it is a criminal offence to deliberately conceal, tamper with or destroy information after it has already been requested.
Section 77 of FOIA States:
This post was written by two old geezers who would like to thank their readers for the support they received.
Well that's taken your ball away, what are you going to play with now!
Try this Japanese video from aussie17 its subbed https://www.aussie17.com/p/breaking-japanese-press-conference?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=1242457&post_id=155057742&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_content=watch_now_button&r=2gkrwp&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
Amongst other matters it questions why the product was treated as a vaccine when it is a genetic therapy. Which of course, is relevant to the MHRA's role.
The good news is that someone in the MHRA is reading (and I presume) subscribing to your Substack!
You must be getting close to hitting some 🎯…..