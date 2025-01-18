Many thanks to our reader, John Davison, who alerted us to this:

Surprised? Aghast? Elated?

The best part is the rest of the page. Somebody forgot to take out the original posting page, but the UKHSA is still committed to transparency:

We can only guess as to why the minutes of the meetings of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group were withdrawn today. Shame may be high on the list.

It does not matter to us: We have downloaded all the PDFs and extracted all the critical text.

Whoever chose to override the FIOA has made a bad decision. Staff must be aware that under section 77 of FOIA, it is a criminal offence to deliberately conceal, tamper with or destroy information after it has already been requested.

Section 77 of FOIA States:

This post was written by two old geezers who would like to thank their readers for the support they received.