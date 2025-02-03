The MHRA Withdraws its Meeting Minutes - but they’ll be back
It’s all in the interests of transparency.
We are sorry to interrupt your enjoyment of the EWG minutes, which were withdrawn
However, we are pleased to share the news that the minutes will be back and now we know why the minutes were pulled: to ensure the accuracy of redactions in the interests of transparency.
Sadly, if and when the minutes reappear, the two old geezers would like to play “Comparisonfactor”, the new and exciting TV show.
However, we doubt we have the resources to do so. So readers, pick the best minute, and we can try to play that one.
This post was written by two old geezers who do not understand the logic between the accuracy of redactions and transparency.
Why does a Labour Govt give cover to the MHRA? The sins covered by the minutes were under a Tory administration. You'd think the new lot could make some political capital out of the misdeeds of the last lot.
All this adds to the conclusion that the Labour & Tories, as Gorgeous George G said, "they're 2 cheeks of the same arse!"
Hang on a 'Minute' ..... (sic) ...!!!
How can redactions be accurate? They are redactions, therefore they are stuff so hot it cannot be shared with the plebians! Sir Humphrey is clearly back in charge at the Ministry of Stealth and Total Obscurity, even if the Elephant and Castle office of unhappy memories is now demolished, its spirit lives on.