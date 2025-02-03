We are sorry to interrupt your enjoyment of the EWG minutes, which were withdrawn

However, we are pleased to share the news that the minutes will be back and now we know why the minutes were pulled: to ensure the accuracy of redactions in the interests of transparency.

Share

Sadly, if and when the minutes reappear, the two old geezers would like to play “Comparisonfactor”, the new and exciting TV show.

However, we doubt we have the resources to do so. So readers, pick the best minute, and we can try to play that one.



This post was written by two old geezers who do not understand the logic between the accuracy of redactions and transparency.





