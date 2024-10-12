We continued our walkabout of the English NHS, following the wiring diagram presented to Parliament. Following the overview, this is one of the many posts we will write about NHS England.

Body name NHS England

Place in the wiring National body

The body's stated function is to lead the National Health Service (NHS) in England.

The website home page states, “We lead the NHS in England to deliver high quality services for all”. More details of the focus are:

Recommendations or comments

The NHS waiting list stood at 7.64 million in August, up from 7.62 million the previous month.

A Key target was to eliminate the backlog of patients waiting more than 65 weeks for NHS treatment by September. However, August figures show that 45,527 patients have been waiting for over a year and a quarter.

A&E waiting times are also deteriorating—over 129,927 people were left waiting for more than 12 hours to be seen, treated, or discharged after arriving at emergency departments in September,

THE NHS does not know what “all” means anymore.

A recent analysis shows waiting list for gynaecological care rose from 185,000 in 2014 to 597,000 in 2024. Not everyone gets quality care: The study found women, black patients, and those in deprived areas were facing worse care. The NHS chiefs seem to have forgotten their statutory equalities and health inequalities responsibilities.

Now, we are told that private hospitals are the answer to cutting NHS waiting lists—given all the waste in the system, what's another billion between friends?

Here at TTE, we understand the meaning of “all.” In the context of the NHS, is this homepage misleading, disgraceful, or simply from Planet Zog? And who is responsible for ensuring not everyone gets quality care?

Also, as we couldn't find the use of private hospitals in the long-term plan to fix the backlog, does it mean the long-term plan is no longer the long-term plan?

Two old geezer taxpayers wrote this post and are finding it difficult to accept that anyone would write such a page.