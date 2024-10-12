We continued our walkabout of the English NHS, following the wiring diagram presented to Parliament. Following the overview, this is one of the many posts we will write about NHS England.
Body name NHS England
Place in the wiring National body
The body's stated function is to lead the National Health Service (NHS) in England.
The website home page states, “We lead the NHS in England to deliver high quality services for all”. More details of the focus are:
Recommendations or comments
The NHS waiting list stood at 7.64 million in August, up from 7.62 million the previous month.
A Key target was to eliminate the backlog of patients waiting more than 65 weeks for NHS treatment by September. However, August figures show that 45,527 patients have been waiting for over a year and a quarter.
A&E waiting times are also deteriorating—over 129,927 people were left waiting for more than 12 hours to be seen, treated, or discharged after arriving at emergency departments in September,
THE NHS does not know what “all” means anymore.
A recent analysis shows waiting list for gynaecological care rose from 185,000 in 2014 to 597,000 in 2024. Not everyone gets quality care: The study found women, black patients, and those in deprived areas were facing worse care. The NHS chiefs seem to have forgotten their statutory equalities and health inequalities responsibilities.
Now, we are told that private hospitals are the answer to cutting NHS waiting lists—given all the waste in the system, what's another billion between friends?
Here at TTE, we understand the meaning of “all.” In the context of the NHS, is this homepage misleading, disgraceful, or simply from Planet Zog? And who is responsible for ensuring not everyone gets quality care?
Also, as we couldn't find the use of private hospitals in the long-term plan to fix the backlog, does it mean the long-term plan is no longer the long-term plan?
TTE is a reader-supported publication.
Two old geezer taxpayers wrote this post and are finding it difficult to accept that anyone would write such a page.
The home page is full of out-dated articles, some from 2022. I note my comments on the Pfizer witch-hunt have disappeared, and now we are into a highly technical discussion about NHS funding.
Dear Carl and friends, old and grungy as you may be, where are you going with this? I am a paying subscriber because I think you carry a torch - or at least provide honest and balanced opinion.
As for the NHS, the one good thing to have emerged in the last 12 months is that a substantial number of people are starting to realise that there is a problem, a crisis even. For people like me who live mostly outside UK this is no surprise but in UK this is a discovery moment. And honestly, we don't need to count the beans, we need to start with the thickest of paint brushes and start outline how it ought to work. On this I think Carl and friends have some ideas, although perhaps they don't have all the evidence.
Crisis moments are opportunities for change, as is a new government. The last thing we should do now is to spend years on bean-counting and analysis and a Grenfell style inquiry.. One thing for sure there are too few hands on the coal face. Fix this by encouraging more young Brits to train as doctors and nurses and fix it now by raising the pay and the places in school! Next thing we need to fix the structure. One simple solution is to copy something that works better - there are many examples. I am familiar with the Dutch system. It works. Copy the Dutch. (Apologies to my Dutch friends who will point out hundreds of things that need improving).
Carl and friends, you are right on principle that Covid vaccinations did not endure due diligence as you would have it from a perfect view. We did not have time!! Nor do you in UK have time for a Grenfell style approach to proofing that inflammable cladding is a fire risk.
Carl, please grasp the nettle and campaign for something you and maybe I believe in. People who work in the NHS know what might work better. Let's hear from them for a change.