The SARS-CoV-2 transmission riddle - Part 15 - The Global Influenza Programme (GIP)
From public health intervention to trough
One of the essential components of creating the influenza market was the consequences of setting up the Global Influenza Programme in 1947 (yes, you have to go back to understand).
Here’s how Sir Christopher Andrewes, one of the three scientists who first isolated the human influenza virus in 1933, described what happened:
The truth of this first became …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Trust the Evidence to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.