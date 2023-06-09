Share

We downloaded the core reports (“Module 1”) from the Roche website of the ten trials included in the Kaiser et al. meta-analysis. However, it wasn’t enough; we were aware of many more trials by cross-referencing various sources and constructing the TOCE.

Button

However, fortunate and independent events were underway to help us out.

On 29 June 2007, The Nordic Cochrane Centre applied to the EMA for access to the clinical study reports and corresponding protocols for 15 placebo-controlled trials of two anti-obesity drugs, rimonabant and orlistat. The EMA held the reports after granting marketing approval in the European Union. Our Nordic colleagues wanted to gauge the extent of reporting bias between the journal publications and the reports held by them. But they refused access; they said disclosure would threaten commercial interests.

But the Nordic Cochrane Centre wouldn't go away; they argued for three years that the overriding public interest in disclosure should trump EMA’s position, …