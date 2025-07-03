Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nik's avatar
Nik
2h

"Ken Murphy, Tesco Group CEO, said:

All food businesses have a critical part to play in providing good-quality, affordable and healthy food. At Tesco, we have measured and published our own healthier food sales for a number of years now - we believe it is key to more evidence-led policy and better-targeted health interventions. That’s why we have called for mandatory reporting for all supermarkets and major food businesses and why we welcome the government’s announcement on this. We look forward to working with them on the detail of the Healthy Food Standard and its implementation by all relevant food businesses."

Seems like Tesco are all for the changes so I sense there are ££££profits to be made....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jack dowie's avatar
jack dowie
1h

Since this VOG would like the DHSC to have a basic understanding of the competing ideologies in play here, I would add to their obligatory reading list Michel Accad's Moving Mountains: A Socratic Challenge to the Theory and Practice of Population Medicine. You can be either with Geoffrey Rose or Georges Canguilhem and 'having a bit each way' for 'political' reasons will continue to produce internally contradictory policies doomed to produce little..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture