In Chapter 2, The system – institutions, structures and leadership post

we reproduced the wiring diagram of one of the “best-prepared pandemic response systems” in the world. Or so they said.

As we know, you are very attentive readers. To test your memory and attention to our posts, we have devised a quiz to celebrate the second anniversary of the launching of TTE.

The quiz is very, very simple. Just answer 6 questions on the content of Figure 2 in Chapter 2, and the two old geezers will provide you with a voucher to get a free pair of Dame Jenny Harries flip flops.

No cheating is allowed. You are being spied on by 77 Brigade, and the penalty is terrifying: a knock on your door at 1 in the morning by a squad led by Joe Biden, vice President Trump, Neil O’Brien MP and Rashid Sanook.

So here we go:

How many entities are involved in emergency planning or response at the local level?

a. 2

b. 7

c. Dunno

What are local health Resilience Partnerships?

a. a body which oversees SPI-M-O, SPI-B, MOD, HMRC, DfD, DEFRA, FCO, DWP, DCMS, the SAS and DIT

b. Groups of folks doing ring a ring of roses to keep the Black Death at bay

c. Dunno

How many agencies or bodies report to the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government?

a. Flip a coin

b. the answer can be had by solving this simple equation:

c. Dunno

What is the UK Vaccine network?

a. a consortium of vaccine manufacturers

b. a police force to chase non-conformers

c. Dunno

Who do the Offices of the Chief Medical Officers of the devolved nations report to?

a. her indoors

b. the guy upstairs

c. Dunno

Who is in charge of SPI-M-O and SPI-B?

a. James Bond

b. Matt Hancock

c. Captain Mainwaring





You will find the right answers below; we hope you enjoyed exercising your brains.