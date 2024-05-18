9.0%

SARS-CoV-2 positivity increased to 9.0% compared with 8.2% in the previous week.

We reported two weeks ago in TTE to watch out—with cases rising, we thought it wouldn't be long before the media were on the case.

In the TTE office, we are transparent about when we get things wrong - we thought there would be calls to mask up. However, the Mail broke ranks, reporting Health chiefs have issued an alert over a new Covid variant sweeping the UK.

We know those in the seat of power had to work extremely hard to market COVID-19 as a deadly disease; however, with the public's waning interest in all things COVID-19, the marketing has been extended to variants. We have moved beyond the Greek alphabet as it’s all too boring—the latest variant is named FLiRT. One thing is for sure: two old geezers in the TTE office won't be flirting anytime soon.

203

The number of measles cases reported as a Notifiable disease in the last year.

But last year, the UKHSA issued a stark warning about a potential measles outbreak in the capital, estimating between 40,000 and 160,000 cases. This serves as a reminder of the potential severity of the situation.

As late as January, the Daily Mail reported that “Britain will be rocked by THOUSANDS of cases of measles this year as the outbreak continues to escalate in face of low vaccination rates.” The Mail used the old trick of dropping the lower estimate that was so prevalent in the pandemic - “​​Modelling by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) last year revealed that London was at risk of up to 160,000 infections due to low uptake of the MMR vaccine.”

Now, it is not that TTE thinks measles is not a serious disease; it's whether trying to scare everyone witless is the only tool in the box these days.

B19

Increasing levels of parvovirus B19 activity have been detected in England.

It causes a common childhood illness known as fifth disease, or erythema infectiosum, which presents with a characteristic slapped cheek, another name for the disease that occurs with rash and fever.

Low activity has been observed since 2018, with an increase in cases at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also reports an increase across five other European countries.

TTE likes keeping readers informed. In 1808, Robert Willan first described a disease presenting similarly to slapped cheek in his book "On Cutaneous Diseases" as "rubeola, sine catarrh."

Willan (1757-1812) was a physician who practised in London. He was fascinated by the relation between weather and epidemics and kept strict records of their occurrence over several years. His book on Cutaneous Diseases is widely seen as the launch of dermatology as a speciality.

600

The number of wastewater sites in the US that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sampling for bird flu. Seek and though shall find, we say.

£300,000

The cost of a day at the Covid inquiry. The Times reports that the investigation led by Hallett “may become the most expensive ever having spent almost £70 million in the last financial year”.

Between 1990 and 2017, UK governments spent at least £630 million on public inquiries, the Bloody Sunday Inquiry being the most expensive at £210 million. At the rate the COVID inquiry is going, it may cost more than all the others combined.

TTE would be interested to know who you think is worth interviewing for £300,000.

15

The number of unanswered questions we have established so far in our review of the Cominarty vaccine Pharmacokinetics.

1,830,885

The number of TTE viewers by email alone since 1 January.

Adding in all the other views, apps, and reposts on outlets such as Daily Skeptics, there are a lot of folks reading the rants of two old geezers—keep spreading the word.