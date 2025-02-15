13.4%

TTE (and William Farr) says what goes up must come down. Influenza positivity in week 6 was 13.4% compared with 13.9% in the previous week. Despite a complete lack of NPIs, these pesky viruses do what they do - notably our ubiquitous friend rhinovirus - positivity increased slightly to 11.6%, with the highest positivity in those under 5 years at 33.9%.

Three

Tyrrell’s rule of 3 says, “In any given year, a third of upper respiratory infections will have no known cause. A third will be caused by a mixture of agents: this third consists of all known agents, with the exception of rhinoviridae, which cause the remaining third”.

200

The daily number of influenza-like illnesses has dropped to nearly 200 from a high of 600 in January. The pressure is off for now, but don’t concern yourself with any good news coming from the Mainstream Media, whose job isn't to inform but to scare the pants off you.

Less than 10

Although January and February have been damp, dismal, and dingy, the weather hasn’t gotten so cold that it's led to large-scale admissions for cold-related illnesses. For those distressed about the weather, apparently the sun might finally shine next week.

26th

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was sworn in as the 26th US Health and Human Services Secretary.

After the ceremony, Trump and Kennedy signed the Executive Order titled “Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission” to investigate the root causes of America’s rising health crisis, focusing on childhood chronic diseases.

1.25 billion

The Executive order points out that American life expectancy significantly lags behind other developed countries, with pre‑COVID-19 US life expectancy averaging 78.8 years and comparable countries averaging 82.6 years. This equates to 1.25 billion fewer life years for the US population. Six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and four in 10 have two or more chronic diseases. An estimated one in five United States adults lives with a mental illness. RFK Jr. certainly has his work cut out (read the order here).

60

A comparison of the two sets of the MHRA’s Expert Working group files (the redacted and unredacted) shows 60 changes with three replacements, 17 insertions, and 40 deletions. Take a peek at the 30-plus comments to see what TTE readers conclude. In a nutshell, they aren’t thrilled.

This post was written by two old geezers who are not thrilled. They also want to know why we are not masking everything that moves to prevent rhinovirus transmission.