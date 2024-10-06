£30, no, it’s £15

You can now buy Boris's Unleashed book for 50% off at a discounted £15. They’ll soon be giving it away. However, if you read this week’s post on Boris the Menace and the comments, the Office geezers think you wouldn’t even have this in your “shopping trolley” if it was free.

2%

The UKHSA's annual accounts for 2022-23 report the funding limit set by DHSC for non-ring-fenced funding was £3.8 billion. Now, this is one of those numbers that washes over people,

The NHS budget for 2022/23 was £182 billion. So the 3.8 billion equates to 2% of the NHS budget, or 1 in every 50 pounds spent in the NHS goes into the UKHSA coffers. For this, we’re yet to find anyone who can inform us how the UKHSA improves health or keeps us secure.

£2.6bn

THE UK Public Accounts Committee reports that ‘£2.6bn was paid out to claimants in 2022-23 for clinical negligence by government, which has no effective plan to minimise these costs.’ You might want to ask what it's worth to reduce clinical negligence - well, it’s worth £2.6 billion.

A Third

Cash payments for negligence in maternity and neonatal services were worth £1.1bn in 22-23.” equivalent to an eye-watering third of the NHS’ total budget for these services.” Well, there's nothing to see here, then.

£110,000

Wales Online reported that Seagulls nesting in an empty building at the Royal Gwent Hospital delayed its demolition because they are protected species under the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act. The usual cost of a seagull is a lost ice cream, but the delay cost the NHS £110,000. Given the scale of the waste in the NHS, this is mere chicken - or is that seagull - feed.

£169 million

When it comes to closing the door because it is cold outside this winter, it seems the NHS will have to open their doors wide open.

Estimates by the End Fuel Poverty Coalition campaign group show that 262,000 extra pensioners might need NHS treatment for illnesses from living in cold, damp homes due to the winter fuel payment cut, costing the NHS £169m a year.

18

The costs of winter fuel payments to older people will become apparent this winter. To understand the potential impact, consider the consequences of a severe winter on an unprepared civilian population in Oxfordshire in 1981-82. During that winter, 18 patients with frostbite were referred to the Peripheral Vascular Service. They all had frostbite on either their feet or fingers, and some had both.

More than a half

NHS leaders say they are being asked to make efficiency and productivity savings of 6 per cent

Over half of Integrated Care boards and NHS trust respondents predict they will not meet their target. Almost two-thirds say they won’t be able to meet their target without more money from NHS England within the year.

So, let's get this straight: to make 6% savings, two-thirds of the major organisations that distribute the cash will require more money. There’s only one question: at what cost?

Two old geezers who do not have seagulls nesting in their rooves wrote this post; they have never had any clinical negligence claims against them and are left wondering what TTE is worth.

​​