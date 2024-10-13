£175.80

The list price for a month’s supply of Wegovy is £175.80 for the 2.4mg dose. Has a drug ever had such media marketing, asks TTE?

But this morning, the Times took the biscuit (or is that ate the biscuit?) by finding an Oxford Economist who said, “Mass prescription of Ozempic could save the NHS.”

So if we have this right, you should speak to your doctor for banking and financé advice and the economist for your health.

13.4%

We’re back rereading the Times: the font of all knowledge and solutions for the NHS.

To avert the NHS winter crises, the solution this time is that you are urged to get your “ Covid vaccines as hospital admissions climb.”

It seems checking facts is the last thing on a journalist's mind. Steve Russell, the NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said it was “crucial that anyone eligible gets vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them”. TTE thought the transmission argument had been put to bed - Perhaps Steve should speak with the economist.

129,927

The number of people left wasting more than 12 hours to be seen and treated in emergency departments. Oh dear, it isn’t even the busy period yet.

£2.5 billion

NHS GPs want a cash boost ‘worth £2.5 billion as first step’ to call off work-to-rule protests. They are taking action by refusing to work overtime and limiting appointments.

You'll be glad to know that ‘The NHS and government are working hard to avert collective action, plan for disruption, and mitigate this where possible.’ Answers on a postcard, please. And no, the answer isn't the economist.

2027

The Financial Times reports that in 2023, Eli Lilly told the UK Health Secretary, Victoria Atkins, their new drug had the ‘potential to prevent Alzheimer’s.’ Eli Lilly’s chief executive, David Ricks, said donanemab had “the potential to prevent Alzheimer’s by treating those with a diagnosis before symptoms have developed.”

Victoria’s training as a barrister specialising in organised crime did little to prepare her to spot the criminality within organised pharma. According to paraphrased minutes based on FOI requests, Atkins noted the drug’s “game-changing potential”. What Rick forgot to tell Victoria was that the study of donanemab was not due to end until 2027.

73 days

The good news is that it is only 73 days to Christmas - have a restful Sunday.

This post was written by two old geezers who will be taking Christmas day off - until then, TTE has a lot more to say