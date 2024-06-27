France, the UK, the USA and the EU Parliament are all at it: It’s the season for voting - it’s in the air.

Exercise your rights, and let your voice be heard….on the carefully selected topics, as far away as possible from the mismanagement and pack of lies and censorship we have been fed in the last four years.

Do not worry about wiping out civil rights, creating police states, colossal waste and theft of taxpayers' money, extensive censorship and mismanagement and personal attacks in the mainstream media and (un) social media. Don’t worry about the RNA (or should we say the mmRNA) industry about to take over our lives or the stash of cash made by the aptly named Dr Bourla (Bourla or burla in Italian means joke). Worry about the real stuff: wars, famine, China, Russia and four horsemen of the apocalypse riding into the market on a Saturday morning for a cup of tea with modellers.

So this is what we propose to our readers, as ridicule is the only weapon at our disposal. Vote, vote, vote for the shortest book in the library, a title that has recently seen some ups and downs.

Is the smallest book in the library the:

Book of papers questioning the pandemic narrative that got through to biomedical journals?

The MEDSAFE book of Straight Answers to the Public?

The book of Cominarty Interruption of Transmission Trials?

The book of the number of public debates on managing the pandemic and its consequence by the lockdown and lockthemdownharder parties?

The Matt Hancock book of looking at his reflection in a well?

The MSM coverage of the Kansas indictment?

The Cochrane Book of Good Editorial Management on (what they regard as) woke topics?

The book of good husbandry of taxpayers’ money on pandemic paraphernalia (stores, PPE and so on)?

The book of taxpayers' cash recovered from benefits scams?

The DHSC book of evidence-based policy?

The book of surviving Scottish school doors?

The book of England Wales border crossing points with barriers and watchtowers - think of the Berlin Wall death strip?

The book of correct modellers’ predictions?

The book of surviving WhatsApp messages relating to decision-making during the pandemic (with the exception of the final message from the secretary of the cabal asking everyone to wipe out their phones. Those survived). Successful plots run by cretins? Unlikely.

Nominate more if you like, and let’s get voting. Do not forget to pick up your avian influenza vaccine on the way to the polling booth. Avoid intimacy with hens, chickens, ducks, swans, mountain lions, skunks, squirrels, lionesses, pit bull terriers, swallows, finches, and striped-arse baboons, especially if they are sneezing. Keep away from bird droppings in public parks.

This post was written by two old geezers who are not running out of murderous, surreal facts to point out.