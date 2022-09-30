On 6 September, we asked whether Grant Shapps was right to do his own research on Christmas lockdowns.

In response, we wrote the back-pedalling race begins and asked for readers’ help to build a freely available timeline of the six critical decision timepoints with links to primary documents underpinning policies.

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So, we’ve started building the timeline. Here is the Link

March 2020 (102 documents) The initiation of the first lockdown in the UK.

April 2020 (174 documents) The effect of the first lockdown in the UK.

Sep-Oct 2020 (121 documents) The initiation of tiered restrictions in the UK

Nov-Dec 2020 (110 documents) The second lockdown in the UK

Jan-Apr 2021 (223 documents) The third lockdown in the UK

Dec 14-21, 2021 (38 documents) Unprecedented calls for further restrictions on the back of the emerging omicron variant.

Google Sheet Link: (current number of entries, n=768)

Here is the Open Science Framew…