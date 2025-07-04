In Failed Covid Contracts, we provided examples of contracts awarded to various bodies by sundry governmental agencies during the madness of 2020-21.

We used Contract Finder, a helpful tool that identified nine of the most atypical contracts we could find. They all have some common features. High value, all together £249,283,153 of our money, lack of clarity as to what the tender was about, all issued during the panicky 2020-21 period and, most of all, lack of visible deliverables.

In other words: what did we get for a quarter of a billion? How did Joe or Jane Taxpayer benefit from all of this kerfuffle?

We crafted nine FOI requests related to the nine tenders, essentially asking the same question: what did we receive for our money?

In this series, we keep you informed about our efforts to hold these bodies accountable for their actions. We number them 1 to 9. Any answers (we shall be so lucky) or subsequent substantive activity (so, not receipts) will be numbered 2a, 2b and so on.

This post is about a nine-month contract worth £22,309,417 awarded to Deloitte LLP on 20 June 2020. The contract is called NTP Deloitte Support Phase 2.