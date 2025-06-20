Trust the Evidence

Keith Dudleston
I agree that the scale of this financial skulduggery is striking, and to me suggests forensic accountants might find similar issues in other parts of the NHS.

But the real scandal is how little all of this appears in our traditional media. It's as if someone has warned them off. In the end, the truth may trickle out but, just like the infected blood, post office and HS2 stories, the main actors will have long gone.

Some in our society, like policemen, members of the armed forces, medical practitioners and social workers, have to account for their mistakes, but others, such as politicians, civil servants and board members of public companies, appear to be immune.

Jolene
Theft.

