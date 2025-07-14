We have received answers from DHSC to the fourth of our inquiries.

We asked:

Dear Department of Health and Social Care, in July 2022 you awarded a contract called Digital Test Service Phase 3 to Accenture LTD. The contract was for Core Services (Core):

. Core exposes the core services that store subject (citizens) and test data, such as when and where a test was conducted. Providing this data to downstream systems to match test results for further distribution to GPs, PHE, and subsequent Authority systems.

• External Data Services (EDS): Integrates various external systems to facilitate the flow of data out of and into the core testing platform. It also provides a messaging services interface and Management Information feeds.

• Digital Programme Tools (DPT): A set of applications used in testing sites to manage the testing process and the handling of samples to/from labs. It also provides functionality to tag and track samples through the test-to-result journey.

Could you please summarise for me the deliverables accrued and the benefits to taxpayers of such a significant expenditure? For ease of reference, the Procurement Reference is CF-1047600D0O000000rwimUAA.

The value was 30,000,000 GBP. I am writing to you as NHS Digital officially merged with your organisation on 1 February 2023. According to your website, you have now assumed responsibility for all functions previously held by NHS Digital.

The answer we got was as follows:

“The Supplier delivered the following service elements of the Covid Test Programme:

Core Services (Core): Core exposes the core services that stores subject (citizens) and test data such as when and where a test was conducted. Providing this data to downstream systems to match test results for further distribution to GPs and subsequent Authority systems.

External Data Services (EDS): Integrates various external systems to facilitate the flow of data out of and into the core testing platform. It also provides a messaging services interface and Management Information feeds.

Digital Programme Tools (DPT): A set of web and mobile applications used in testing sites to manage the testing process and the handling of samples to/from labs. It also provides functional to tag and track samples through the test to result journey.

Mobile Apps: A set of Apple iOS device-based enterprise (i.e. not for public use) mobile applications used in relation to the DPT described above as part of the testing process by test site and lab employees.

In order to deliver the above services, the supplier undertook the following work streams:

· Take over the existing services ‘as-is’ and run/maintain them using the existing code base (the “Transition Services”);

· Provide ongoing support of the existing platform, alongside any design, implementation and support of any new features and functionality of the product, whilst maintaining its operational non-functional requirements (the “Support~Run Services”); and

· Design, build, test and deploy updated and newly developed or updated products and services into the DHSC “Halo” AWS environments (the “Embedded Change Services”).

As well as delivering the above services, the supplier was also required to deliver the following artefacts:

As part of the Support/Run service requirements, the supplier was required to deliver the following:

Additionally, the Supplier established an Embedded Change team, which delivered the following artefacts:

END OF QUOTE

Our question was simple: how did we (taxpayers) benefit from a bunch of management consultants coming in to support the programme?

The DHSC's answer is a non-answer, as it focuses on processes, mobile apps, architecture diagrams (whatever they are), and other technical details.

It's increasingly clear that the people employed in the DHSC have no understanding of what it is they do. More worrying is that they don’t seem to care.

A proper answer would have involved quantifying the marginal benefit of involving accountants in saving lives, pain, grief, and suffering, as well as hospitalisations, thanks to diminished viral transmission due to architecture diagrams and all that.

The government's solution to problems is to throw more taxpayer cash at the issue. Never mind whether it makes a difference; what matters is that they are seen to be doing something, anything. All the while, the suppliers’ hierarchies are doing backflips, thinking about their bonuses.

As far as TTE is concerned, the DHSC has wasted (and much more) another £30 million, highlighting that it isn’t fit for purpose when it comes to the pandemic response and procurement.

The worrying concern is with the demise of NHS England; the DHSC will have more power to waste vast amounts of cash on our behalf.

Vast sums were allocated to an evidence-free testing programme, which achieved panic and little else through the misuse of testing by politicians and their allies. The contract ended a year ago.

