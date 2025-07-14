Trust the Evidence

Brian Finney
5h

Off topic if I may, but very much Covid related.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NUQGPqWyiM&t=20s

Danish research showing low birth rate after vaccination using Czech data, the only country to release data. Circa 30% reduction cf vaccinated to unvaccinated subject to replication when other data available. If correct, and the source is credible, this has serious personal and societal implications.

My understanding is that the ovaries was one of the organs that collected the most spike proteins in rats. Inflammation leading to menstrual disturbance leading to lower successful conceptions, I wonder.

Are we in Nuremberg territory?

Seb Thirlway
7h

Wow, this is... informative... (not!)

My attitude reading the reply was not exactly improved by the "answer" starting off by _exactly repeating_ the question you posed to them - which suggests a tone of "Oh, FFS, why are _asking_? We _already told you_....". The only addition there was the "Mobile Services" bit.

The rest is beyond me. This is not technical IT jargon: it's ProjectManagementSpeak, a language I don't understand, and never wish to learn (and I say that as someone who's learned Hungarian - because that's a _real_ language spoken by _real people_). I don't feel my life would be improved by knowing what a "Process Interface Manual" is; rather the opposite. Perhaps there are readers who can navigate through this stuff better than I can.

Behind all the verbiage, a rough summary might be: "support, manage, bug-fix and possibly enhance an existing system". This is the one glimmer of light I saw:

"Take over the existing services ‘as-is’ and run/maintain them using the existing code base (the “Transition Services”)"

That suggests that this Consultancy was brought in when a system was already running. Possibly by the good graces of Deloitte. (I'd have to check the contract dates to know). One obvious question, if that is the case, would be: why was _another_ Consultancy brought on at that point, when £ms had already been spent on a Consultant already?

"A proper answer would have involved quantifying the marginal benefit of involving accountants in saving lives, pain, grief, and suffering, as well as hospitalisations..."

This is the fundamental (possibly deliberate, or - worse - unconscious!) misunderstanding going on. By asking these questions, you are hoping to locate a brain-cell in the client of these contracts which would _evaluate_ what they'd got for their £XXm: an answer of the form "yeah, they delivered this system, and it was Fabuloso, worked right out of the box!" would be inadequate, but would at least be in the terms you're expecting.

Instead, you and we are being told that £XXm bought 6 Interoperability Cascade GmingleSchmingles, 12 Project Interface Document Matrix Interfaceability Matrix Shalamazooblies, 18 Clouds BrrpKnongles and so on. You're supposed to be awed by this, because GmingleSchmingles, Shalamzooblies and BrrpKnongles are bloody expensive, awesome things, cheap at the price.

Instead, you're asking: "what did all of this actually achieve, in the real world"? And that doesn't seem to even be a valid question, whose answer might have occurred to your correspondents.

