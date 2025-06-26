Trust the Evidence

W. A. O'Gorman
13h

Did you see the Fools and Horses when Mike was told by the brewery to get estimates for decorating the pub. He was about to pass on Paddy's quote for £2,00 until Del Boy explained to him that £6,000 would be better: " two thousand for vous, two thousand for me, and we give the job to the Irishman". Probably why they can't cancel HS2 - no refunds available!

James Jones
5h

like the Y2K bug; a great opportunity to get snouts into as many troughs as possible; talk it up; scare everyone; "whoop, whoop, whoop" .... real scary; run, hide, the bogey man is coming

