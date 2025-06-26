In Failed Covid Contracts, we provided examples of contracts awarded to various bodies by sundry governmental agencies during the madness of 2020-21.

We used Contract Finder, a helpful tool that identified nine of the most atypical contracts we could find. They all have some common features. High value, all together £249,283,153 of our money, lack of clarity as to what the tender was about, all issued during the panicky 2020-21 period and, most of all, lack of visible deliverables.

In other words: what did we get for a quarter of a billion? How did Joe or Jane Taxpayer benefit from all of this kerfuffle?

We crafted nine FOI requests related to the nine tenders, essentially asking the same question: what did we receive for our money?

This post is about a 2 year contract worth “£30,000,000 to £25,000,000” awarded to Accenture LTD in 2022. The contract is called Digital Test Service Phase 3

In this series, we keep you informed about our efforts to hold these bodies accountable for their actions. We number them 1 to 9. Any answers (we shall be so lucky) or subsequent substantive activity (so, not receipts) will be numbered 2a, 2b and so on.

We are trying to understand how bankrupt we are and why. The TTE office would like to know what the deliverables were and where we can see what the taxpayer got for £30,000,000.

The Announcement provides some general statements of requirement, wrapped in the usual jargon (“core testing platform”).

However there is no supplementary material so we have no way of knowing what we got for our cash, unless, maybe, we ask.

This post was written by two dogged old geezers who would like to know why all the contracts are not being investigated, as a practical alternative to political hand-wringing.


















