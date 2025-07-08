In Failed Covid Contracts, we provided examples of contracts awarded to various bodies by sundry governmental agencies during the madness of 2020-21.

This inquiry is about this contract:

And you can find our request here.

We are trying to hold the DHSC accountable for their actions and the money spent on these contracts - in this case, £15,101,392.

The “More Information” section at the bottom of the announcement consists of 26 documents.

We were nervous about reading all of them, so we started with those that had potentially interesting titles, such as Call-Off Schedule 13 - Implementation Plan and Testing v2.0_Redacted. Wow, we thought, let’s take a look at the implementation plan - bring it on!

Here it is:

Got it?

A brief visual scan of the other files reveals several forms, templates and schedules with redactions whenever sums of money are cited. But thankfully, “excluding VAT” is not redacted.

Unlike other contracts, this one specifies the object: antigen later flow tests.



