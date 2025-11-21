In our first post, we told the story of our quest for evidence of harms following vaccination with the Covid-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine (AZD1222/ChAdOx1-S), since christened Vaxrevia.

In this post, we analyse what more can be said of the information we obtained from the UK’s MHRA.

To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time anyone (outside the powerful) has seen the reports submitted to the MHRA regarding serious potential harms during the first period of the rollout of British Science’s triumph.

Here are the 48,872 reports for cardiac disorders following vaccination by month of reporting:

Here are the data for thromboembolic effects:

Note: System Organ Class (SOC) is the highest and broadest level in the MedDRA (event coding) hierarchy. It groups medical terms by factors such as aetiology, purpose, and site of manifestation, with examples including “Nervous system disorders”. HLGT stands for High Level Group Terms, the second hierarchical level in MedDRA. It organises clinically relevant events to facilitate data retrieval and analysis by therapeutic area or biological function.

By the end of March 2021, 23,914 cardiovascular and 1,050 thromboembolic event reports had been notified.

Contrast that with the figures we reported yesterday, which the EU had to hand: 30 cases in 5 million. This is far less than what the UK reported. If we assume 20 million had been vaccinated by the end of March, we would have expected 120 events based on the EU figures, rather than over a thousand. Something is not right.

This is not the whole story. We cannot write more without revealing our source, but you can trust the two old geezers, as they are both doctors.

The MHRA secret squirrels would have known about these events and the discrepancies and should have investigated them.

This post was written by two nosy old geezers.