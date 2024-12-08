By now you will have gathered that we are particularly worried about the direction of UKHSA, their actions and complete lack of accountability.

The UKHSA has purchased more than 5 million doses of an Influenza H5N1 pandemic vaccine.

In our post we have listed the unknowns.

There are many, starting from which vaccine and its content, the effects, the apparent absence of an open competitive tendering process and the UKHSA’s refusal to disclose the cost and any risk-benefit analysis they may have carried out.

Even more worrying is the fact that TTE has had sight of a response by the UKHSA indicating that the purchased vaccines (if they exist) are “expected” to diminish mortality.

While the two old geezers were looking forward to Christmas hibernation and at the most the writing of a festive quiz, the discordant noise and frenzy coming from politicians and main stream media

have forced us to write a series of posts explaining the background and history of “pre-pandemic influenza” activity. We need to focus on this and not be distracted by the quad-demic political noise.

The posts will be a mix of republishing highly accessed existing pieces from our now extensive archives and new analyses. It will be time consuming but we ask for your patience, help and support. By the end of it you will probably be as worried as we are.

Don’t forget to check you have no sick chickens out from under your beds.

